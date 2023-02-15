Maharashtra: Indian Railway announces summer special trains connecting Pune and Virangna Lakshmibai Jn

The Indian Railways has announced the operation of 26 weekly special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kanpur, as well as 26 weekly summer special trains between Pune and Virangna Lakshmibai Jn, to fulfil the increased demand for travel. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kanpur Superfast Special will depart at 17:15 every Saturday from 8th April 2023 to 1st July 2023, while the corresponding train from Kanpur Central will depart at 15:45 every Friday from 7th April 2023 to 30th June 2023.

The train will halt at the following stations: Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur. The train is made up of one AC-2 Tier, eight AC-3 Tier, eight Sleeper Class, and seven General Second Class coaches, as well as two Luggage Cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Meanwhile, the Pune-Virangna Lakshmibai Jn special train would run 13 trips in each direction. The train will leave Pune at 15:15 every Thursday from April 6th to June 29th, 2023, and arrive in Virangna Lakshmibai Jn at 09:35 the following day. The return train will depart Virangna Lakshmibai Jn at 12:50 every Wednesday from April 5th to June 28th, 2023, and arrive in Pune at 11:35 the following day.

Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina, and Lalitpur are among the stations where the train will halt. One AC 2-Tier, five AC 3-Tier, five Sleeper Class, six General Second Class coaches, and two Luggage Cum Guard's Brake Vans make up the train's composition.

Bookings for these special trains will open on February 17, 2023, and customers can book their seats at any computerised reservation centre or on the Indian Railways' official website. Passengers are asked to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and recommendations for their own and others' safety during their journey. Passengers can visit the official website of Indian Railways or download the NTES app for further information on the halts and durations of these special trains.