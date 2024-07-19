Maharashtra: Is Congress' Vishwajeet Kadam Eying CM Chair? Sangli MP Vishal Patil's Statement Sparks Speculation

In Sangli, MLA Jayant Asgaonkar of the Teachers' Constituency organised a program to distribute school supplies to students. This event was attended by Sangli MP Vishal Patil and Palus-Kadegaon MLA Vishwajeet Kadam.

While addressing the gathering, MP Vishal Patil introduced Vishwajeet Kadam as "the former minister, the former guardian minister of our district, and the future Chief Minister." Patil further remarked, "One doesn't need to predict or consult almanacs to become Chief Minister." This statement was met with laughter from the audience.

Following Vishal Patil's remarks, Vishwajeet Kadam also gave a speech. Kadam humorously cautioned, "In the flow of his speech, MP Vishal Patil mentioned me as the future Chief Minister. However, no one should report this. If this news spreads, the world might take a backseat, and another mechanism will start following me." This statement, too, was received with laughter from those present.

In Sangli's political landscape, the duo of MP Vishal Patil and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam is currently a topic of much discussion. Recently, in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party denied Vishal Patil a candidacy. The Mahavikas Aghadi fielded Chandradhar Patil of the Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction for the Sangli seat. However, Vishal Patil defeated both Chandradhar Patil and former MP Sanjaykaka Patil in this election. During this period, Vishwajeet Kadam made significant efforts to secure a nomination for Vishal Patil. When the Congress denied the ticket, Vishal Patil decided to run as an independent candidate, with Kadam supporting him throughout. Now, for the upcoming Assembly elections, Vishal Patil is mobilizing support for Vishwajeet Kadam.

Meanwhile, the Mahavikas Aghadi has yet to announce its candidate for the Chief Minister's post for the upcoming Assembly elections. With Congress emerging as the largest party in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections, its influence has increased, which is likely to reflect in the seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance. Vishal Patil's mention of Vishwajeet Kadam as the future Chief Minister has sparked new discussions. Despite being an independent MP, Patil's family has been associated with the Congress for three generations. After his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Vishal Patil has expressed support for the Congress. Hence, his reference to Kadam as the future Chief Minister has stirred various political speculations.