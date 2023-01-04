Maharashtra: Jalna and Nagpur police win Best Police Unit awards for 2021

Jalna district police and Nagpur city police in Maharashtra have bagged the Best Police Unit awards for 2021 in the state under different classes for maintaining law and order, use of modern technology, evolving community policing and administration.

According to a report of PTI, The Jalna police got the award in Class A and the Nagpur police in Class B, as per the winners announced on Tuesday by Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Kulwant Sarangal.

Police units with less than 6,100 Indian Penal Code cases are grouped in Class A, while those with more than 6,100 IPC cases are grouped in Class B, according to a police circular.

In Class A, Raigarh district police got the second best police unit award, while Sindhudurg district police won for the best unit for conviction in session trial cases, Beed district police for best unit in technology for policing, and Gadchiroli police for best unit in community policing initiatives.

In Class B, Pune city police bagged the second best police unit award, Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police won for the best unit in technology for policing, while Solapur rural police won two awards best unit for conviction in session trial cases and for community policing initiatives.

The police units were evaluated on the basis of their performance on 45 pre-selected parameters, a senior official said. Jalna police force comes under the Aurangabad range. The Aurangabad rural police from the same range had won the best police unit award for 2020 in Class A.