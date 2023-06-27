Maharashtra Karni Sena president Ajay Sengar attacked in Panvel over alleged remarks

A shocking incident occurred in Panvei on Tuesday when Ajay Singh Sengar, the Maharashtra President of Karni Sena, was assaulted by a group of men. The incident was captured on video and has gained widespread attention online.

During the attack, the assailants repeatedly slapped and punched Ajay Singh Sengar. The incident occurred near the Fire Brigade office in Panvel. Initial reports suggest that Ajay Singh Sengar was unexpectedly ambushed and assaulted while passing through the area.

According to reports, Bhim Shakti Sanghatana allegedly planned the attack on Sengar. Subhash Gaikwad and Sagar Pagare were identified as the individuals involved in assaulting him. Both Gaikwad and Pagare, who are members of Bhim Shakti Sanghatana, claimed that they targeted Sengar in response to disrespectful comments he made about VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar. They also warned that if Sengar continues to make such statements, there will be consequences.