Maharashtra: Kolhapur's Vishalgad Vandalism Results in ₹2.85 Crore Loss

The preliminary report of the losses caused by the Vishalgad campaign includes an estimated damage of Rs 2.85 crore to homes, vehicles, and public properties in Gadasa, Gajapur, Muslimwadi. Efforts are underway to quickly compensate the affected citizens, as announced by District Collector Amol Yadav on Tuesday.

After the meeting with leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi, he interacted with reporters. He said, immediate efforts are being made to provide relief to the affected citizens. Kolhapur has a tradition of social harmony, and we will keep it intact, he assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits in this case.

100 income encroachment removed

The Collector said, in the last two days, 100 encroachments have been removed. After the operation, the materials and debris left in a mess will be brought down. Resident encroachment will not be removed as it is rainy season. Encroachment is being removed by taking the local citizens into confidence. Some have helped themselves. The incident is unfortunate; But the police tried their best to prevent vandalism. Action will be taken against guilty sociopaths. Helpers will not be prevented from going there.

Hotels & Houses : 42, Two Wheelers : 28, Four Wheelers : 8, Public Property : 2 (Preliminary Estimated Loss Amount 2.85 Crores). A technical team has been appointed to conduct panchnamas of each income loss and these panchnamas are going to be completed in the next two days. This report will be sent to the government for compensation. Along with this, proposals have been sent to all the departments like Minority Department, Relief and Rehabilitation, Revenue, Home Department to get help.

Collector Yedge said that there was a stay of the court regarding only a few encroachments on Vishalgarh, then why other encroachments were not removed for one and a half years, there were developments in this matter in June 2023. After that, efforts are started at the government level to remove the encroachment. A collective action was contemplated only after the stay order of the court was lifted; But now that the matter has come up, we have taken the guidance of government lawyers. After realizing that it was only on their advice that there was no obstacle to removing the income for which there was no suspension order, we initiated the action.

Offensive photos and videos in this case are going viral. Collector Yedge said that some Muslim organizations have appealed to the citizens to come to Kolhapur, no one should spread these photos and videos virally or try to create social discord otherwise legal action will be taken against them.