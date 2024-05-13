Maharashtra Latest Weather Update: Thunderclouds Moving Towards Mumbai, Pune, and Satara

Unexpected rains and thunderstorm and dust storm have left Mumbaikars in shock. On Sunday IMD predicted rains in some parts of Maharashtra. Due to these heavy rains and storms the Mumbai trains service is delayed. As per the latest update by weather department now (5.39pm), thunder clouds now moving towards Mumbai, Pune, and Satara.

Talking about Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai sky with mod of intensity cloud. Due to this heavy rains and dust storms Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway tweeted and alerted commuters about delay in train schedule by 15-20 minutes. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai sky with mod intensity clouds.

Also Read: - Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour and Western Line Trains Running Late Due to Rain and Dust Storm

Talking about the other parts of India Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh to be alert as in next 2,3 hrs. there are chances of thunderstorms.