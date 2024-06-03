Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2024: BJP Announces Candidates for Three Vidhan Parishad Seats

Elections for four legislative council seats in Maharashtra have been announced. The BJP has declared its candidates in three constituencies, including Konkan graduates, Mumbai graduates, Mumbai teachers, and Nashik teachers. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Niranjan Davkhare from The Konkan Graduates constituency. Kiran Shelar has been fielded from the Mumbai graduate seat and Shivnath Darade in the Mumbai teachers' constituency. The legislative council seats will go to polls on June 26.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NCP Leader Clyde Crasto Alleges Fabrication of Exit Polls Favoring BJP (Watch Video)

Even though the Lok Sabha elections were fought together, there was no consensus among the constituents of the Grand Alliance in the Legislative Council elections. Raj Thackeray, who gave unconditional support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, had announced the candidature of Abhijit Panse from the MNS for The Konkan Graduate constituency, which has BJP's sitting MLA. This had left the BJP in a quandary. However, with the BJP giving another chance to Niranjan Davkhare from the Konkan graduate seat, the contest here is certainly going to be interesting.

On the other hand, the BJP has announced Kiran Shelar as its candidate for the Mumbai graduate seat. Kiran Shelar will take on Thackeray group leader Anil Parab. Shivnath Darade has been fielded by the BJP from The Mumbai Teachers' Constituency.