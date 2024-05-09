Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Mumbai and Konkan Graduates, Teachers' Seats Up for Grabs on June 10th

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced elections for four seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council — Mumbai and Konkan graduates, as well as Mumbai and Nashik teachers. The four seats will go to polls on June 10. Counting of votes will take place on June 13 and the results will be declared. After the Lok Sabha results are declared on June 4, the political atmosphere will heat up further as the legislative council elections are due later.

The term of membership of Vilas Potnis of Uddhav Sena, who represents the Mumbai Graduate constituency in the Legislative Council, Niranjan Davkhare of BJP from Konkan Graduate constituency, Kapil Patil of Mumbai Teacher constituency and Kishore Darade of Nashik Teacher constituency will end on July 7, 2024. The election schedule for these four seats has been announced. On the occasion of this election, the Grand Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi will face each other again.

Election schedule

May 15: Notification.

May 22: Last date for filing nominations.

May 24: Scrutiny.

May 27: The deadline for withdrawal of applications.

June 10: Voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 13: Counting of votes and results

Potential Names