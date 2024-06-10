Maharashtra: Liquor Shop Looted in Palghar; Rs 5 Lakh Stock and Cash Stolen

Two robbers allegedly looted a liquor shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district. According to reports, unidentified burglars broke into a liquor shop and stole the stock and cash worth Rs 5 lakh.

According to the local police, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 8, at the shop located at Mastan Naka in the Manor area. The burglars decamped with liquors of various brands and cash kept at the shop, the official from Manor police station told news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint by the shop manager, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), he said.