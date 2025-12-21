Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: “Such a Victory Has Not Been Seen in Last 30–35 Years,” Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mahayuti alliance received massive public support in the local body elections across Maharashtra. Thanking the people of the state Fadnavis said his prediction had come true as nearly 75 percent of elected municipal council chairpersons belonged to the Mahayuti. He said the results once again proved that the BJP had emerged as the number one party in the state.

"First of all, I thank the people of Maharashtra. The people of the state have given massive support to the BJP and the Mahayuti. I had already predicted that out of all the municipal council chairpersons elected, 75% would be from the Mahayuti, and the people have delivered exactly that verdict. It has also become clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the number one party. So far, around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, the BJP has created a record: 3300 corporators have been elected. This shows the massive public support we have received," Fadnavis said as quoted by ANI.

"I congratulate our allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, whose parties have also performed very well. Our performance has matched that of the Assembly elections. I also congratulate Ravindra Chavan, under whose leadership these elections were successfully conducted. Former president Bawankule, cabinet colleagues, and party workers — all have worked extremely hard. The coordination between the organisation and the party was excellent, and that is why we achieved this victory. This result is even better than 2017, and such a victory has not been seen in Maharashtra in the last 30–35 years," he added.