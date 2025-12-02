Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: No Public Holiday on Voting Day in These Wards

The public holiday declared on the voting day for local body polls in several districts of Maharashtra has now been cancelled for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats whose polling dates have been scheduled. According to the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), paid leaves scheduled for government offices in the Municipal Council / Nagar Panchayat in 16 districts on Tuesday, December 2, on the day of polling, have now been cancelled.

This includes Ambernath in Thane district, Ahilyanagar (Kopargaon, Deola Pravra, Pathardi, Nevasa), Pune (Baramati, Fursungi-Uruli Devachi), Solapur (Aanagar, Mangalvedha), Satara (Mahabaleshwar, Phaltan), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Phulambri), Nanded (Mukhed, Dharmabad), Latur (Nilanga, Renapur), Hingoli (Vasmat), Amravati (Anjangaon Surji), Akola (Balapur), Yavatmal (Yavatmal), Washim (Washim), Buldhana (Deulgaon Raja), Wardha (Deoli), and Ghuggus in Chandrapur district, as informed by the General Administration Department.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Cancels 15% Water Cut Plan in 14 Wards On December 3.

Voting Postponed in Several Districts of Maharashtra

Voting in several districts, mainly in Pune Municipal Councils and Municipal Panchayats, has been postponed to later this month. The announcement came on Sunday night, November 29, that polling for the Baramati Municipal Council and Phursungi-Uruli Devachi Municipal Council had been cancelled, which were supposed to go to the polls today.

Meanwhile, some ward polls have been postponed too in four civic bodies across the district. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the postponed elections of the two civic bodies and some wards of other civic bodies will be scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025.

This came after the petition was filed in the court regarding the ongoing local body polls and Nagar Panchayat elections in the state. After the hearing on November 23, it was decided that the elections on the concerned sets will be held later this month. However, there is still confusion among voters and party workers as to which specific seats were affected by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) order.

Voting for the president and members of Baramati Municipal Council and Phursungi-Uruli Devachi Municipal Council, and for the member posts in specific wards of Talegaon Dabhade, Lonavala, Daund, and Saswad Municipal Councils will be conducted on December 20, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told FPJ.

Other municipal wards, including Talegaon Dabhade Ward 2(A) in the Tukaram Nagar area, Wards 7(A-B) in the central Gaonthan region, and Wards 8(A-B) had been postponed to December 20, 2025.

In Lonavala Municipal Council Ward 5(B), which includes Tungal and Bangarwadi, as well as Ward 10(A) in Gawali Wada. In Daund Municipal Council, Ward 9(A), which covers the central market area, was also postponed. Likewise Saswad Municipal Council, voting has been postponed in Ward 11(A), located in the north-eastern part of the town.

According to the revised program for the stages after the appeal period, nomination papers can now be withdrawn till 3 pm on December 10, 2025. The list of finally contesting candidates and allocation of election symbols will be done on December 11, 2025. Voting will be held on December 20, 2025, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Counting of votes will start at 10 am on December 21, 2025.