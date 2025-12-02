Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Ajit Pawar Warns Against Violence After Sena-NCP Clashes in Raigad

Amid reports of clashes between Shiv Sena and NCP workers during Tuesday’s local body elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued a strong message condemning violence. He said that acts of aggression have no place in a democratic system and urged workers from all political parties to behave responsibly. Pawar emphasised that political differences should not lead to unrest and appealed for calm across the state as polling progressed. His remarks came hours after tensions escalated in parts of Raigad district, drawing public and political attention to the issue. Calling for discipline among allies, Ajit Pawar reminded coalition partners to respect alliance principles and act with restraint. He stressed that members of the ruling bloc—including Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP—should avoid internal conflicts and maintain unity despite electoral competition at the local level. Pawar stated that “alliance dharma must be honoured,” highlighting that coalition arrangements are built on mutual respect and cooperation. His statement was seen as a message to party workers who engaged in clashes in various regions.

He posted on X, "Some incidents of violence have been reported from parts of Maharashtra, and I want to state this unequivocally: violence has no place in our democracy. Elections are a sacred process, and every citizen must be able to vote without fear or intimidation. Let the people decide who they want to elect. Alliance dharma must be honoured by all partners, but even beyond that, anyone who tries to disturb peace or influence voters through force is acting against the Constitution and against Maharashtra’s values. Such behaviour will not be tolerated."

Clashes were reported in Mahad and Roha in Raigad district, where political rivalry between local leaders intensified during polling. The tension involved supporters of state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare and Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, who are known political opponents in the area. The confrontations raised concerns about the conduct of polls and the safety of voters. Authorities were alerted, and efforts were made to restore order as voting continued across the district without further disruption.

Pawar later reiterated his stance on social media, stating that violence contradicts democratic values. He described elections as a “sacred process,” where citizens must be able to vote freely without intimidation or fear. He added that the final decision lies in the hands of the people and that force or pressure to influence voters violates constitutional principles and Maharashtra’s cultural ethos. Pawar warned that those attempting to disturb peace or manipulate the electoral process would face strict action.

As elections took place across the state, over 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats went to polls on Tuesday. In several regions, despite being coalition partners at the state level, BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded separate candidates against each other, increasing local-level competition. The polling is expected to play a significant role in shaping grassroots leadership and setting the political tone ahead of upcoming state and national elections.