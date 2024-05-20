Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 4.86% Voter Turnout in Bhiwandi Till 9 AM

The voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha general elections began at 7 am today, May 20, 2024 in the 23 Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district. Till 9 am, an estimated average of 4.86% voter turnout has been recorded across the 6 assembly constituencies under the 23 Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seats.

The constituency-wise approximate percentage turnout in the 23 Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district is as follows:

134 Bhiwandi Rural - 6.50%

135 Shahapur - 4.32%

136 Bhiwandi West - 4.65%

137 Bhiwandi East - 5.22%

138 Kalyan West - 4.35%

139 Murbad - 4.31%

These figures are approximate and the final turnout figures will be available after the completion of the polling process.