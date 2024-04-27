Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Offers Ticket to Congress' Sulking Naseem Khan Amid Muslim Representation Row

By Tejas Joshi | Published: April 27, 2024 12:48 PM

ir="ltr">After Congress' Maharashtra working president Arif Naseem Khan refused to campaign for the party on Friday, the issue of no Muslim representation among the candidates of MVA and Congress is gaining momentum. Earlier, talking to Lokmattimes.com yesterday, Khan had mentioned that the party had asked him to prepare for the Mumbai North Central seat two months back. However, the Congress gave the ticket to its Mumbai President Varsha Gaikwad from the seat.

Upset over the development, Khan resigned as a star campaigner and as a member of the state campaign committee. He also shot a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying, "Congress ko Muslim vote chahiye, candidate kyu nahi (Congress wants Muslim votes but why not field Muslim candidates)?"

Taking this opportunity, the AIMIM has now offered Khan to contest on its ticket.

AIMIM state president and MP Imtiaz Jaleel, sharing Khan's letter on social media site X, said he should have ideally resigned from the Congress party and not just as star campaigner.

“Why resign just as star campaigner? Ideally you should have resigned from the party that simply wants Muslim votes but not their leadership. But anyways Arif bhai why don’t you contest election on AIMIM ticket which we are ready to offer you in Mumbai. This is a good deal, show some guts and grab the opportunity,” Jaleel wrote.

Talking to Lokmattimes.com on Friday, Naseem Khan had clarified that neither does he intend to switch parties, nor will he contest as an independent candidate. "I am only worried about why the party couldn't field even one Muslim candidate in Maharashtra," Khan had said.

However, it will be intriguing to observe whether Khan accepts the AIMIM offer. Thus far, Khan has remained steadfastly loyal to the Congress party, being a senior leader who has previously served as a minister and MLA. However, the issue of Muslim representation may compel him to contemplate more significant actions.Open in app