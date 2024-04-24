Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates Make Final Push, Leaders to Address Rallies Across State Ahead of Second Phase

Mumbai: Voting for 89 seats, including eight in Maharashtra, will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Candidates of all parties will focus on reaching out to more voters on the last day.

Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani will go to polls on April 26. On the last day, several leaders will address rallies in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Amravati, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Patwara and Solapur. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Congress state president Nana Patole, among others, will address rallies.

In the third phase, 1,351 candidates

As many as 1,351 candidates are in the fray for the third phase of elections to 95 seats on May 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. In the third phase, 2,963 candidates had filed their nominations for 95 seats, including Betul. After scrutiny, 1563 applications were declared valid. Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. As many as 258 candidates are in the fray for 11 seats in Maharashtra.