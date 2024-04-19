Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Glitches Delays Voting in Nagpur, Angers Voters

Nagpur: People were forced to stand in queues for over an hour as EVMs went off during voting for the Nagpur Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The incident took place at a polling booth at Jaimata School in Dighori. People have been queuing up at booth number 246 here since 6.30 am. Voting was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. However, the EVM machines were found to be dysfunctional, which added to voters' frustration.

Former corporator Vijay Jhalke objected to the inconvenience. The officials replaced the EVM machines citing technical problems. Voting began at 8:10 a.m. In booth number 248 of the same center, the EVM machines suddenly stopped at 7.30 am. People created a ruckus as voting was stalled. Voting resumed at 7:45 p.m., around 15 minutes later.