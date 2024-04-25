Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: National Congress' Silence on Vishal Patil's Sangli Rebellion Raises Questions

Mumbai: The Congress has suspended Bajirao Khade from the Party for six years for rebelling in the Lok Sabha elections and contesting as an independent from Kolhapur constituency. However, there has been silence on Vishal Patil, who rebelled in Sangli. It is being said that it is not the state Congress but the All India Congress that is to take action in this regard. Khade served as national secretary of the youth congress. Priyanka Gandhi was known to be close to him.

Congress leaders in the state had threatened to suspend Vishal Patil if he rebelled from Sangli. The Uddhav Sena had also demanded action from the Congress. The nomination for the Sangli constituency elections was to be withdrawn on April 22. However, Vishal Patil rebelled without withdrawing his nomination. Several local Congress functionaries are also campaigning for Vishal Patil.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat and state president Nana Patole are scheduled to address a rally in Sangli on Thursday to campaign for Uddhav Sena candidate Chandrahar Patil.

According to the Constitution of the Congress Party, the party president or state in charge has the power to take action against a rebel candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, two types of representatives are appointed to the state Congress. Some representatives are appointed by the state Congress while others are appointed by the All India Congress. Vishal Patil is the vice-president of the state Congress.



He has been appointed by the All India Congress Committee. Therefore, the All India Congress has the power to take action against him. Sources in the state Congress told Lokmat that action could be taken against Vishal Patil with All India Congress Committee general secretary K. C. Venugopal's signature.