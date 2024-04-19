Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Newlyweds from Gondiya Pause Celebrations to Vote as Polling Begins in Rising Heat

Gondiya: The first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections is being held today. Voters thronged the polling booths since 7 am to exercise their franchise. A married couple, Snehal Arun Shukla and Kaustubh Awasthi also took part in the voting. The pair had tied the knot at Arjuni Mor on Thursday (18), whereas Friday was the day of the Pathavani of the bride. Before the ceremony, they reached the polling booth and exercised their right to vote.

Given the rising temperature, polling booths have been crowded since morning.

The temperature has been rising steadily for the last two days. The mercury has reached 40. Since Friday morning, voters have flocked to the polling booths to cast their votes. Wheelchairs were arranged for differently-abled and elderly voters at polling booths. Along with the urban areas, the enthusiasm for voting was also seen among the voters in the rural areas of the district. Activists of various political parties were going door-to-door to appeal to people to cast their votes.