Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Officials Dismiss Surpiya Sule's Claims of CCTV Malfunction in Baramati EVM Strongroom

The Baramati constituency has been in the news ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced. In Baramati, considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, Supriya Sule of Sharad Pawar group and Sunetra Pawar of Ajit Pawar group are pitted against each other. Even after the voting process on May 7, the political blame game has continued. Supriya Sule shared a video and claimed that the CCTV cameras in the strongroom where the EVM machines were kept in Baramati were switched off for 45 minutes. Sule's allegations were clarified by returning officer Kavita Dwivedi, who was posted by the Pune district information office on its official Twitter account.

The post reads:

"Regarding complaints that CCTV cameras are not functional, it is being clarified that all protocols are being followed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Three-tier security arrangements, all EVMs are properly sealed and their seals are intact. The returning officer makes regular visits to the strong room. In addition, as per the office order, ARO and AARO have visited the strong room as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Allegations of negligence in keeping EVMs are being denied.

The CCTV system was functional. It just shows that the picture on the display unit couldn't be seen. The CCTV data is intact and there has been no disruption in the CCTV footage. As per protocol, all instructions regarding backup have been given to the agency. This has been verified after going through the CCTV footage. The strong room viewing facility is an additional feature. All safety feature protocols are followed and are not compromised. Two representatives of the complainant were also present when the display was functional and the machines were unloaded. There is no need to panic as CCTV is intact and proper protocols are being followed," the message posted in Kavita Dwivedi's name said.

