Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal Files for Nomination from Mumbai North Constituency

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been fielded by the BJP from the North Mumbai constituency. Goyal filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. This time, there was a strong show of strength from the BJP. Piyush Goyal along with his family visited the Pushtipati Ganapati temple in Borivali East. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Piyush Goyal assured that he will continue to serve North Mumbai for years to come.

MLA Prakash Surve, MLA Pravin Darekar, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Sunil Rane, MLA Manisha Chaudhary, and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar were present during the show of strength. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, MP Gopal Shetty, and many other leaders and office-bearers were present during the filing of nomination. Speaking to reporters, Piyush Goyal said BJP workers had gathered in large numbers. "I am overwhelmed by the love of the workers. We are getting enthusiasm, love, affection, blessings, and good wishes from the people."

Piyush Goyal assured that he will always be grateful to all the residents of North Mumbai and will continue to serve North Mumbai for years to come.

"Congress is a desperate and leaderless party"

"The Congress party is desperate and leaderless. The Congress is a failed party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to develop the country. Similarly, we will do a lot of work to develop North Mumbai. The largest private hospital with 1,000 beds will come up at Magathane. In the first phase, the number will be increased to 400 beds and then to 1,000 beds. The estimated cost of the hospital is Rs 6,000 crore. This hospital will be very important for North Mumbai. We did this even before filing our nominations," Goyal said.

The MVA is yet to announce its candidate from the North East Constituency. The Congress party, which has staked its claim on the seat, is still in the process of finalizing a candidate.