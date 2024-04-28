Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal Pledges Infrastructure Boost for Mumbai North

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal, promises a transformation in Mumbai's infrastructure, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the long-standing drainage issues, Goyal assures residents that their concerns will be resolved, elevating Mumbai's status to global standards.

Reflecting on his candidacy, Goyal emphasizes the collective strength of the BJP, where party members seamlessly transition between roles as per the party's needs. He underscores the party's prerogative in determining the future contributions of Gopal Shetty, the incumbent MP from Mumbai North.

Goyal's vision aligns with the BJP's commitment to fostering development and addressing critical urban challenges, resonating with Mumbaikars eager for improved infrastructure. As the electoral landscape unfolds, Goyal's pledges stand as a testament to the party's resolve to prioritize the city's progress under PM Modi's stewardship.