Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sanjay Raut Targets Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis Ahead of Baramati Campaign Meeting

The first two phases of the Lok Sabha Election have finished and now parties are preparing themselves for the remaining phases. In Maharashtra, the Baramati constituency is very crucial as INDIA bloc candidate Supriya Sule will be fighting with her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar. INDIA bloc will be holding a public meeting today to support Supriya Sule. Before that, UBT member Sanjay Raut interacted with the media in Pune. During this interaction, Sanjay Raut claimed that Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were trying to threaten villagers.

Sanjay Raut claimed that Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are intimidating villages in Baramati to secure the victory of the Mahayuti candidate. He questioned the need for such bold declarations, suggesting that if they are confident in winning, there is no necessity for threats. Recently, a warning was issued in Solapur under Uttam Jankar's name. Raut emphasized the importance of collaboration, cautioning against actions that could lead to imprisonment.

Furthermore, Ajit Pawar has been issuing public threats in Baramati and Shirur constituencies, targeting individuals such as traders and entrepreneurs. Raut questioned the rationale behind these threats, emphasizing accountability. He indicated that people would closely observe the situation on June 4 and expressed solidarity with Sharad Pawar, asserting that defeating him in Baramati is implausible. Raut extended support to Supriya Sule and advised Ajit Pawar against camping in Baramati, assuring that such actions would be futile.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti is yet to announce candidates for two constituencies in Mumbai. Also, official candidature has not been announced in Thane, Kalyan Dombivli. No candidate has been given in Nashik yet. It is not the Shinde faction but the Shiv Sena Fadnavis faction. Modi-Shah Private Limited. In some places, they are nominated as a mere formality. As of yesterday, lawyer Ujjwal Nikam was nominated in North Central Mumbai. Therefore, Sanjay Raut expressed his belief that Maha Vikas Aghadi will win 30 to 35 seats in Maharashtra at this time.