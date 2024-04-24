Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Satara Gears Up for High-Stakes Campaigning, PM Modi and Sharad Pawar's Rallies Awaited

Satara: Veteran leaders will also be campaigning for their candidates in the arena of Satara Lok Sabha constituency, which has attracted the attention of the entire state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar's rallies are the most eagerly awaited.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut Fires Back After Ajit Pawar's Clean Chit in Shikhar Bank Scam Case

Sharad Pawar is scheduled to address rallies at three places in Satara to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Shashikant Shinde. The locations of these meetings have also been chosen carefully. Wai, Patan, and Karhad have been selected. The BJP has strength in Patan and Shambhuraj Desai of the Shinde Sena in Satara. Keeping this in mind, Sharad Pawar's visits have been planned. Of these, on the 30th of April, Aaditya Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray will be present in Patan while Uddhav Thackeray will be present in Satara on the 4th of May.

Veteran leaders will also come to campaign for Mahayuti candidate Udayanraje Bhosale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally It will be held at the Agriculture Ground in Saidapur Karhad on May 29. The Grand Alliance is focusing on 55 percent polling in Karhad North and South and Patan. In this regard, it seems that Karhad has been selected after considering all three constituencies.

Besides, Hatkanangle, Sangli, Madha, and other constituencies are also being considered and there is an attempt to kill two birds with one stone. In addition, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Smriti Irani are also scheduled to address rallies from The 1st to 5th.

Workers gear up to plan meetings

There will be a huge crowd as there are meetings of veteran leaders and star campaigners. Therefore, the workers of the Grand Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are adjusting the ground for the meetings, the administrative permissions for its inspection, and all the details required for organizing the meeting.

Eagerness for meetings in Karhad, Patan

Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Karhad on April 29 and Sharad Pawar in Patan on April 30. This time, there will be a show of strength by both candidates.