Sanjay Raut Fires Back After Ajit Pawar's Clean Chit in Shikhar Bank Scam Case

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is going on in full swing. The second phase of polling will be held on April 25. There is a blame game going on between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Grand Alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar have been given a clean chit in connection with the Shikhar Bank scam. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the BJP over the issue.

"Ajit Pawar has deserted with the BJP only for this Shikhar bank scam. This is what the BJP's washing machine is for," Raut said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken on the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, the Shikhar Bank scam a few days ago. If the BJP government is giving a clean chit to the accused on this scam, then it is clear how many lies the Prime Minister of this country is telling," Raut said.

Criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency is not a BJP bastion, BJP people have cheated its people and won. The atmosphere across the country has changed. Modi's rallies in the state do not get a response, we don't know when Modi comes and goes, Modi's wave is completely gone," Raut said.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win Jalgaon, Dindori and Nashik seats. When tomorrow's elections are over, Eknath Shinde will cease to exist. We'll find out after June 4 who's upset the balance. Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates will win in Amravati. There have been meetings of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. I am sure that Navneet Rana will remain at number three," Raut said.