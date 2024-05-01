Maharashtra LoK Sabha Election 2024: Shrikant Shinde and Naresh Mhaske Visit Raj Thackeray, Seek MNS Support

The seat-sharing dispute in the Grand Alliance, which has been going on for the last one-and-a-half months, has been resolved today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced candidates for Thane, Kalyan, and Nashik a short time later and made it clear that the Shiv Sena will contest these seats. Soon after the announcement of the nomination, Shrikant Shinde and Naresh Mhaske went to meet Raj Thackeray to get MNS support. The meeting happened at Thackeray's Shivaji Park residence, Shivteerth.

The MNS has a strong presence in Thane and Kalyan areas. There are also MNS corporators and MLAs in the area. This is likely to benefit Shinde and Mhaske.



"Today, Naresh Mhaske from Thane and my candidature from Kalyan were announced. We are here to seek Raj Thackeray's blessings. Raj Thackeray has given us a lot of blessings. Raj Thackeray's rallies will be held in Kalyan and Thane in the coming days," Shrikant Shinde said after the meeting.

"Be it Thane or Kalyan, both the seats have been announced. Both these seats will be elected with an overwhelming majority. Naresh Mhaske is an ordinary worker. His political career began in the municipality. This entire district is a district that believes in the ideas of Hinduhriday samrat Bal Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe," Shinde had said after the nomination was announced.