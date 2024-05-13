Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Voting in Jalgaon as Two Villages Boycott Polls

Jalgaon: The death of four people, including two children, mother and nephew in an accident near Ramdevwadi last week, continues to rage among the people of two villages of Ramdevwadi and Vasantwadi. Booths were set up in both the villages since morning, but not a single voter came out of their homes to cast their votes. In Vadli, Jalgaon, a case of living persons being shown as dead in the voter list was revealed. The incident came to light when the 'Lokmat' representative visited polling booths in rural areas.

On May 7 last week, four people were killed when a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler near Ramdevwadi village. Police registered a case after the accident, but did not arrest the suspects. The villagers expressed anger at Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, saying injustice was being done to them. Not only now, but the villagers have also taken the stand that they will not vote for the Assembly, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. A riot control team was deployed at the polling booth in view of the prevailing atmosphere in the village.



Four persons, including two former sarpanches, were shown dead in Vadli

The voter list of Vadli village has shown four living persons, Gokul Gajmal Patil and Satyabhama Ashok Patil, as well as trimbak Shyamrao Patil and Jitendra Eknath Patil as dead. In addition, the names of those who have passed away have remained. Despite registering, the names of many new voters have not been included. Residents alleged negligence on the part of the authorities.