Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Two Candidates Withdraw Nominations, 33 Remain in the Race for Maval Constituency

After the withdrawal period, the Maval Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra now features 33 candidates vying for victory. Initially, 35 contenders had submitted their nominations for this constituency. By the withdrawal deadline on May 29th, Monday, only two independent candidates withdrew, bringing the final count to 33.

The spotlight is on the face-off between incumbent Srirang Barne, MP from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) of the Grand Alliance, and Sanjoy Waghere Patil (UBT). Madhavitai Naresh Joshi has also been nominated by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Notably, the Maval election will necessitate three EVM machines due to the extensive candidate list. Of the 33 hopefuls, 18 are independent, three are affiliated with major parties, and the rest represent smaller factions. three are from major parties, with the remainder representing smaller factions.

The ballot includes two Wagheras and two Sanjogas, although Sanjay Subhash Waghere's application has been rejected. Conversely, Sanjog Bhiku Waghere Patil of Uran is maintaining his candidacy, resulting in two Sanjogs in contention.

Set for May 13th, the Maval Lok Sabha constituency covers Panvel, Uran, Karjat, Maval, Chinchwad, and Pimpri assembly segments. A total of 2,556 polling stations have been established across these areas, with Chinchwad leading with 548 stations, closely followed by Panvel with 538. Despite fewer overall stations, Pimpri hosts the highest number of sensitive stations, totaling 400. According to the Election Commission, the total voter count stands at approximately 2,509,46.