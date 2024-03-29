Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar Will Meet Congress Leadership in Delhi to Discuss Seat Sharing Issue

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections opposition alliance is gearing up to give huge fight to defeat ruling BJP party in State and at Country level. However, a rift arose among the constituent parties in MVA for some seats. Especially from Sangli, Bhiwandi and Mumbai South Central constituencies Shiv Sena Thackeray group, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar have come face to face.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP) have found themselves at odds in these constituencies, leading to accusations and tensions between them. As a result, the dispute over seat allocation within the MVA has now reached to Delhi. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will travel to Delhi on Sunday to hold discussions with Congress leaders regarding seat allocations. Despite initially agreeing to contest together in the Lok Sabha elections, reaching on one point regarding seat distribution has proven difficult due to each party's claims to certain seats.

In Sangil, both Shiv Sena and Congress have announced their candidates, leading to discontent within the Congress. Similarly, conflicts have arisen over candidates in Mumbai South Central and Bhiwandi constituencies. To address these issues, discussions will take place in Delhi with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal. It is hoped that these discussions will lead to a resolution of the differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.