Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Files Nomination From Nagpur Constituency

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister, has submitted his candidacy from the Nagpur constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Before officially submitting his nomination on Wednesday, Gadkari participated in prayer rituals at his residence. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leader Praful Patel were among those in attendance.

Prior to filing his nomination today, Nitin Gadkari's wife, Kanchan Gadkari, adorned the Union Minister and other party leaders with 'Vijay Tilak'. This gesture marked a symbolic preparation for victory. Over the weekend, Gadkari had expressed his assurance of securing victory in the parliamentary polls with a margin exceeding 500,000 votes.

