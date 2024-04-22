Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Veteran Congress Leader Mushtaq Antulay to Join NCP Ajit Pawar Faction
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 22, 2024 09:56 AM2024-04-22T09:56:02+5:302024-04-22T09:57:54+5:30
Mumbai: Mushtaq Antulay, son-in-law and political heir to former Chief Minister late A. R. Antulay, who has been in ...
Mumbai: Mushtaq Antulay, son-in-law and political heir to former Chief Minister late A. R. Antulay, who has been in politics for the last 40 years, will quit the Congress and join the Ajit Pawar faction on Monday.
Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Two Shiv Senas Face Off in 12 Lok Sabha Constituencies Across Maharashtra
Open in app
Mushtaq Antulay, a former Congress MLA, has served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation in the past. Antulay's entry is likely to benefit Ajit Pawar group candidate Sunil Tatkare from Raigad constituency.