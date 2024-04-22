Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Veteran Congress Leader Mushtaq Antulay to Join NCP Ajit Pawar Faction

Mumbai: Mushtaq Antulay, son-in-law and political heir to former Chief Minister late A. R. Antulay, who has been in politics for the last 40 years, will quit the Congress and join the Ajit Pawar faction on Monday.

Mushtaq Antulay, a former Congress MLA, has served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation in the past. Antulay's entry is likely to benefit Ajit Pawar group candidate Sunil Tatkare from Raigad constituency.