Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check Full Winners' List of Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti on 48 Seats
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 10:06 PM2024-06-04T22:06:29+5:302024-06-04T22:16:39+5:30
Maharashtra saw a fierce contest in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The MVA, which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, won or led 29 seats as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday (June 4). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, had to settle for only 18.
Check out the complete list of the Lok Sabha's victorious MPs by party and seat.
|Seat Name
|Winner Name
|Party
|Nandurbar
|Gowaal Padavi
|Congress
|Dhule
|Shobha Bachhav
|Congress
|Raver
|Raksha Khadse
|BJP
|Jalgaon
|Smita Wagh
|BJP
|Buldhana
|Pratap Jadhav
|Shiv Sena
|Akola
|Anup Dhotre
|BJP
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Sanjay Deshmukh
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Wardha
|Amar Kale
|NCP (SCP)
|Amravati
|Balwant Wankhede
|Congress
|Ramtek
|Shyamkumar Barve
|Congress
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkari
|BJP
|Bhandara - Gondiya
|Prashant Padole
|Congress
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Namdeo Kirsan
|Congress
|Chandrapur
|Pratibha Dhanorkar
|Congress
|Hingoli
|Nagesh Aashtikar
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Nanded
|Balwant Chavan
|Congress
|Latur
|Bandappa Kalge
|Congress
|Parbhani
|Sanjay Jadhav
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Jalna
|Kalyan Kale
|Congress
|Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|Sandeepan Bhumre
|Shiv Sena
|Dindori
|Bhaskar Bhagre
|NCP (SCP)
|Nashik
|Rajabhau Waje
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Palghar
|Hemant Savara
|BJP
|Bhiwandi
|Suresh Mhatre
|NCP (SCP)
|Kalyan
|Shrikant Shinde
|Shiv Sena
|Thane
|Naresh Mhaske
|Shiv Sena
|Mumbai North
|Piyush Goyal
|BJP
|Mumbai North East
|Sanjay Dina Patil
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Mumbai North West
|Ravindra Waikar
|Shiv Sena
|Mumbai North Central
|Varsha Gaikwad
|Congress
|Mumbai South Central
|Anil Desai
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Mumbai South
|Arvind Sawant
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Maval
|Shrirang Barne
|Shiv Sena
|Raigad
|Sunil Tatkare
|NCP
|Shirur
|Amol Kolhe
|NCP (SCP)
|Baramati
|Supriya Sule
|NCP (SCP)
|Pune
|Murlidhar Mohol
|BJP
|Shirdi
|Bhausaheb Wakchaure
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Ahmednagar
|Nilesh Lanke
|NCP (SCP)
|Beed
|Bajrang Sonawane
|NCP (SP)
|Dharashiv
|Omraje Nimbalkar
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Madha
|Dhairyasheel Mohite-P
|NCP (SCP)
|Satara
|Udayanraje Bhonsale
|BJP
|Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg
|Narayan Rane
|BJP
|Kolhapur
|Shahu Chhatrapati
|Congress
|Hatkanangle
|Dhairyasheel Mane
|Shiv Sena
|Sangli
|Vishal Patil
|Independent