Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check Full Winners' List of Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti on 48 Seats

Maharashtra saw a fierce contest in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The MVA, which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, won or led 29 seats as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday (June 4). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, had to settle for only 18.

Check out the complete list of the Lok Sabha's victorious MPs by party and seat.