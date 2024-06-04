Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check Full Winners' List of Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti on 48 Seats

Maharashtra saw a fierce contest in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The MVA, which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, won or led 29 seats as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday (June 4). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, had to settle for only 18.

Check out the complete list of the Lok Sabha's victorious MPs by party and seat.

Seat NameWinner NameParty
NandurbarGowaal PadaviCongress
DhuleShobha BachhavCongress
RaverRaksha KhadseBJP
JalgaonSmita WaghBJP
BuldhanaPratap JadhavShiv Sena
AkolaAnup DhotreBJP
Yavatmal-WashimSanjay DeshmukhShiv Sena (UBT)
WardhaAmar KaleNCP (SCP)
AmravatiBalwant WankhedeCongress
RamtekShyamkumar BarveCongress
NagpurNitin GadkariBJP
Bhandara - GondiyaPrashant PadoleCongress
Gadchiroli-ChimurNamdeo KirsanCongress
ChandrapurPratibha DhanorkarCongress
HingoliNagesh AashtikarShiv Sena (UBT)
NandedBalwant ChavanCongress
LaturBandappa KalgeCongress
ParbhaniSanjay JadhavShiv Sena (UBT)
JalnaKalyan KaleCongress
Chhatrapati SambhajinagarSandeepan BhumreShiv Sena
DindoriBhaskar BhagreNCP (SCP)
NashikRajabhau WajeShiv Sena (UBT)
PalgharHemant SavaraBJP
BhiwandiSuresh MhatreNCP (SCP)
KalyanShrikant ShindeShiv Sena
ThaneNaresh MhaskeShiv Sena
Mumbai NorthPiyush GoyalBJP
Mumbai North EastSanjay Dina PatilShiv Sena (UBT)
Mumbai North WestRavindra WaikarShiv Sena
Mumbai North CentralVarsha GaikwadCongress
Mumbai South CentralAnil DesaiShiv Sena (UBT)
Mumbai SouthArvind SawantShiv Sena (UBT)
MavalShrirang BarneShiv Sena
RaigadSunil TatkareNCP
ShirurAmol KolheNCP (SCP)
BaramatiSupriya SuleNCP (SCP)
PuneMurlidhar MoholBJP
ShirdiBhausaheb WakchaureShiv Sena (UBT)
AhmednagarNilesh LankeNCP (SCP)
BeedBajrang SonawaneNCP (SP)
DharashivOmraje NimbalkarShiv Sena (UBT)
MadhaDhairyasheel Mohite-PNCP (SCP)
SataraUdayanraje BhonsaleBJP
Ratnagiri - SindhudurgNarayan RaneBJP
KolhapurShahu ChhatrapatiCongress
HatkanangleDhairyasheel ManeShiv Sena
SangliVishal PatilIndependent
