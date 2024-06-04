Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: MVA Secures Lead in 28 Seats, NDA Trails Behind in 18

In the initial stages of counting on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), spearheaded by the Congress, surged ahead in more constituencies compared to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SCP), held a lead in 28 seats, while the NDA, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, led in 18 seats. Independent candidate Vishal Patil and AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel maintained leads in two other constituencies.

Key battlegrounds witnessed intense contests, with NCP (SCP)'s Supriya Sule narrowly leading in Baramati by a margin of just 343 votes. In Beed, BJP's Pankaja Munde found herself trailing, and a similar scenario unfolded for Sudhir Mungantiwar in Chandrapur.

Meanwhile, BJP's Navneet Rana faced a setback in Amravati, trailing by a significant margin of 4,444 votes. However, in Solapur, Congress' Praniti Shinde commanded a substantial lead of 5,000 votes, while in Thane, Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske surged ahead with an impressive lead of 19,000 votes.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel maintained a robust lead of 10,000 votes, while in Maval, Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Shrirang Barne secured a commanding lead of 17,000 votes, leaving Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjog Waghere trailing.

The electoral landscape in Mumbai witnessed notable developments, with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant leading by 2,000 votes in Mumbai South, and BJP's Ujjwal Nikam establishing a significant lead of 8,000 votes in Mumbai North Central. In Nandurbar, Congress' Goval Padavi gained a substantial lead over BJP's Heena Gavit. Meanwhile, in Nagpur, BJP's Nitin Gadkari maintained a strong lead of 11,675 votes, with Congress' Vikas Thakre trailing behind.

In Mumbai North West, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amol Kirtikar led with 1,162 votes, while Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar trailed behind.