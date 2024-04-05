Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Brother-in-law vs. Sister-in-law Showdown in Dharashiv

Dharashiv/Mumbai: The Mahayuti seat and nomination in Osmanabad (presently Dharashiv) Lok Sabha seat has finally been resolved. Archana Patil, wife of BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil, joined the Ajit Pawar group at the last moment and was announced as the candidate.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha 2024: Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil Likely to Join NCP Sharad Pawar Group

Uddhav Sena's sitting MP Omraje Nimbalkar has been fielded from the Maha VikasAghadi. In the Grand Alliance, however, there was a tussle for a long time over who would contest the seat. Last Saturday, it was decided to leave the seat to the Ajit Pawar group. After this, Archana Patil, wife of BJP MLA from Tuljapur Ranajagjitsinh Patil, joined the Ajit Pawar group and was announced as the candidate. Archana Patil was the vice-president of the Zilla Parishad in the previous term.

Fraternal Fight

After facing each other twice in the assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections also saw a contest between Omraje Nimbalkar and Ranajagjitsinh Patil who are cousins. Now that Patil's wife is in the fray, the familial fight has continued, with brother-in-law and sister-in-law facing off.