Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar Files Nomination from Pune Seat

Pune: Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar filed his nomination papers for the Pune Lok Sabha seat on the first day of filing of nominations for the three Lok Sabha seats of Maval and Shirur. By filing his nomination on the first day, Dhangekar has taken the lead in the campaign.

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar has filed his nomination from Pune Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party's sitting MP and Baramati Lok Sabha candidate Supriya Sule, NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency and sitting MP Dr. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, MLAs Vishwajit Kadam, Ashok Pawar, Sanjay Jagtap, Sachin Ahir and former MLA Ulhas Pawar were present on the occasion. Dangekar filed his application with the returning officer and district collector of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Dhangekar is pitted against Mahayuti candidate Murlidhar Mohol Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Vasant More.