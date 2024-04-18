Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP)'s Amol Kolhe Files Nomination for Shirur Seat

Pune: The filing of nominations for the three Lok Sabha seats of Pune, Maval, and Shirur began today. On the first day of filing nominations, NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar Group's Amol Kolhe, sitting MP of the Maha Vikas Aghadi took the lead by filing his nomination on the first day.

He was accompanied by NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party's sitting MP and Baramati Lok Sabha candidate Supriya Sule, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, MLAs Vishwajit Kadam, Ashok Pawar, Sanjay Jagtap, Sachin Ahir, former MLA Ulhas Pawar and others. Kolhe submitted his application to The Returning Officer of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency and Additional District Magistrate Ajay More.

