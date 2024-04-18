Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Files Nomination for Baramati Seat

Pune: Sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. She was accompanied by Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwajit Kadam, and Shirur MP Dr. Amol Kolhe and Yugendra Pawar. Sule will take on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Lok Sabha election. Sunetra Pawar will also file her nomination papers after the Mahayuti meeting.

The filing of nominations for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and the third phase of polling in the state began on Thursday. These include Pune, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies in the district. So, once the nomination papers are filed, the campaigning in the city will begin.

Of the four Lok Sabha constituencies in the Pune district, the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is in the second phase of the state and the filing of nominations has started from April 12. The last date for filing nominations for the seat is Friday (December 19). The process of filing nominations for the remaining three constituencies of Pune, Maval, and Shirur will begin on Thursday. The last date for filing nominations is April 25 and scrutiny of applications will take place on April 26. The last date for withdrawal of applications is April 29.

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ravindra Dhangekar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Vasant More, and AIMIM's Anis Sundke have already been announced for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's Amol Kolhe is contesting from the Shirur Lok Sabha seat whereas Shivajirao Adhalrao has been nominated from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) party. Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne and Maha Vikas Aghadi's Uddhav Sena's Sanjog Waghere have been fielded from Maval Lok Sabha seat. In Baramati, Supriya Sule will be pitted against Sunetra Pawar.