Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Fields Union Minister Narayan Rane From Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Seat As Mahayuti Ressolves Tussle

The tussle between the Grand Alliance over the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Konkan for the past several days has finally been resolved. Narayan Rane, who was considered to be a claimant for the seat, has been officially nominated by the Bharatiya Janta Party in a press release.

Kiran Samant, brother of Industries Minister Uday Samant, who was keen to contest from here, has decided to withdraw from the seat. Additionally, while speaking to the media, Uday Samant, who was advocting for his brother's candidature has said that Narayan Rane will be the mahayuti candidate and they will join his campaign with full force.



This marks another seat that the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena had to give up for its allies. Previously, unidivided Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut had been elected for two subsequent elections from the constituency. As elections commence tomorrow, more political developments are likely to follow, as allies finalize their seat-sharing tussles.