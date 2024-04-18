Lok Sabha Election 2024: Supriya Sule Owed Rs 35 Lakh To Her Baramati Rival Sunetra Pawar, Rs 20 Lakh To Ajit Pawar's Son in 2019

The intense poll battle in Baramati is set to escalate on Thursday as both Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar submit their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

While both candidates will file their nominations and affidavits with election observers, lokmattimes.com took the opportunity to analyse past affidavits of Supriya Sule, given that Sunetra Pawar is contesting polls for the first time.

What we discovered is intriguing in the context of this election.

In 2019, Supriya Sule owed a total of Rs 55 lakh to both Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar, as disclosed in her affidavit under the liabilities section. Of this amount, Rs 35 lakh was owed to Sunetra Pawar, her rival from Baramati in this election, while the remaining Rs 20 lakh were owed to Ajit Pawar and Sunetra's son, Parth Pawar.

As both candidates file their nominations today, it will be fascinating to see if these liabilities have been settled or if they persist. This situation may mark the first instance where a candidate owed money to a rival candidate at one point in their life, adding an intriguing dynamic to the electoral landscape.