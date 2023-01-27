Dhammapadayatra carries the relics of Tathagat Gautam Buddha from the city

-Unprecedented moment for the citizens: Flowers, Rangoli all over the streets

Aurangabad: Thousands of citizens flocked to take a glimpse of the holy relics (Asthikalash) of Mahakarunik Tathagat Gautam Buddha that were carried in the Dhammapadayatra taken out in the city on Friday.

The Dhammapadayatra, which started from Parbhani with this ossuary along with 110 Buddhist monks from Thailand, India and thousands of worshippers, reached Aurangabad on Thursday night. The citizens welcomed the padayatra enthusiastically by showering flowers and drawing rangolis beginning from Cambridge Chowk to Tisgaon.

The Dhammapadayatra, began from Cambridge Chowk at 10 am with the Asthikalash of Buddha. At the front of the padayatra was the flower-decorated urn of the Tathagat, while behind the Bhikkhu Sangh and thousands of worshipers were walking chanting 'Buddham Saranam Gacchami, Dhammam Saranam Gacchami, Sangham Saranam Gacchami'. The yatra passed from Chikalthana, Mhada Colony, Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi, Cidco Bus Stand Chowk, Seven Hills, Akashwani Chowk, Mondhanaka, Amarpreet Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Old High Court, New District Court, LIC office, Mahavir Chowk, Cantonment, Nagarnaka and reached Tisgaon.

World Dhamma Guru Longfuji from Thailand, Bhante Songsen Fatfien, Bhante Wichiyan Abbot, Dr M Satyapal, film actor Gagan Malik and organizer Siddharth Hattambire along with men and women of Samata Sainik Dal, politicians, officials and thousands of devotees participated in the yatra. There was a sea of people on the road to see the remains of the Tathagat and welcome the procession.

One way traffic on Jalna road

The Jalna road was crowded since morning as people thronged to see the mortal remains of Tathagat. The police closed the road and diverted the traffic one way. There were traffic jams at various places. However, the Samata Sainik and devotees played a valuable role in smoothing the traffic.

Reception of Dhamma Yatra in front of 'Lokmat Bhavan'

The procession came in front of 'Lokmat Bhavan'. Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda took darshan of Tathagat Gautam Buddha's remains. He expressed his gratitude for being fortunate enough to see the sacred bones of the Buddha who spread the message of wisdom, compassion, friendship and peace to the world and thanked the Bhikkhu Sangha of Thailand, film actors Gagan Malik and Siddharth Hattiambir.

Journey to move the Dhamma Chakra

Actor Gagan Malik said that the Bhikkhu Sangha of Thailand entered Maharashtra with the ashes of Tathagata to speed up the Dhammachakra started by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The journey 'Parbhani to Chaityabhoomi' started from January 17 and will conclude at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on February 15.