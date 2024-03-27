Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil to Contest from Madha Constituency For MVA

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections Mohite Patil announced that Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil will contest from Madha Lok Sabha Constituency. Former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil's brother Jaisingh Mohite-Patil, who is the president of Maharshi Factory, said the BJP will not be able to win in Madha, Solapur and Baramati.

Mohite Patil's family had opposed the candidature of Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar from Madha. Former MLA Prashant Paricharak had come to the Shivratna bungalow in Akluj to convince BJP MLA Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. There was a long discussion between Mohit Patil and the attendant.

During this, JaySingh Mohite Patil and Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil were present at the Shivratna bungalow. Patil told reporters. "In politics, one has to wait and watch while taking decisions. The BJP candidate did not win a single seat. Not only Madha, but BJP candidate will not win from Baramati Solapur constituency. The BJP will not win any seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the family members of Jayasimha and Mohite Patil hinted that the Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil would soon join the NCP Sharad Pawar faction.