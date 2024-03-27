Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discontent Brews as Thackeray Group's Vijay Karanjkar Misses Out on Nashik Seat

Nashik: "The Shiv Sena chief has taught us that those who suffer injustice are more guilty than those who do injustice. We will first talk to him (Uddhav Thackeray) about it as the party chief has given his word (to me) but the nomination has changed at the last moment." Shiv Sena's Nashik Lok Sabha convenor Vijay Karanjkar said at a press conference that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena's Vijay Karanjkar is the main contender for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat and his candidature was considered almost certain. However, this morning, the Shiv Sena released the list of the first 17 candidates in the state. Former Sinnar MLA Rajabhau Waje's name was announced as the Lok Sabha candidate from Nashik. This came as a shock to Karanjkar and his supporters, who have been engaged in election work for the last year.

Speaking to reporters, Karanjkar said, "A year ago, party chief Uddhav Thackeray had promised to let me contest from Nashik Lok Sabha seat." Since then, preparations for the elections have begun. Two months ago, during the Shiv Sena session, the party chief and other leaders were briefed about the ongoing election enquiries. Karanjkar, however, said he was shocked that the party announced the names of those who did not want to contest the elections.

"I will meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next two days and apprise him of the situation." Karanjkar, however, made it clear that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections. Karanjkar also said he would clarify in time who he would contest the polls. "If we don't tolerate injustice, we will ask about injustice," Karanjkar said. Former MLA Yogesh Gholap, Shiv Sena office-bearers, public representatives, and Shiv Sainiks were present on the occasion.