Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Receives 44 Complaints From Nagpur District, Kamthi Tops List with 12

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission has received 44 complaints from the Nagpur district. Of these, 13 were dropped by returning officers, leaving one pending.

The Kamthi Assembly Constituency reported the highest number of cases, with the Election Commission receiving 12 complaints, of which six were dropped. Central Nagpur constituency followed with nine complaints, and Nagpur West had eight, with one dropped. North Nagpur Constituency reported four complaints, one of which was dropped, while one complaint in Umred was also dropped.

Southwest Nagpur constituency saw three complaints, both complaints in Hingna were dropped, and East Nagpur constituency reported three complaints, with one dropped and one pending. South Nagpur, Ramtek, and Savner constituencies had no registered complaints.

According to Election Commission officials, three complaints were related to the use of liquor in campaigning. Two complaints were filed regarding politicians' photographs on government websites, while another was about an advertisement of a tractor company featuring politicians.

The Election Commission has provided a toll-free number, 1950, for voters to address queries and register election-related complaints.