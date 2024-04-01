Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS and Shiv Sena Thackeray Faction Apply for Shivaji Park Rally on Same Day

The political atmosphere in the state is heating up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Seat-sharing and nomination decisions are being finalised and campaigning seems to be gaining momentum gradually. Preparations for meetings and tours have intensified. Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction and the MNS group may come face-to-face again from the Shivaji Park ground.

According to reports, all parties seem eager to hold a meeting at the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar. The Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction and the MNS have also applied for the Shivaji Park ground meeting. However, May 17 is the only date given by both parties. BMC is once again faced with the dilemma,

MNS-Thackeray group file application for meeting

According to media reports, applications have been filed by both the Shiv Sena Thackeray group and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the Shivaji Park Maidan rally for the campaign rally on May 17. Interestingly, both parties applied to the BMC on the same day March 18 for a ground rally for their party's campaign rally on May 17. However, according to the rules, the Shivaji Park ground will be given to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. It is being claimed that the inward number will be the deciding factor, which can now decide who to give the ground to.

A similar situation had cropped up in 2009. The MNS and Shiv Sena had applied for the meeting at the end of the election campaign. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had applied earlier and got the permission to conduct the rally. Now there is a 39-day rule as per the high court's decision. Given this, if permission is to be granted, it goes to the urban development department.