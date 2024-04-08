Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Likely to Address Grand Alliance Speculations at Gudi Padwa Rally

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago. Thackeray held meetings with office-bearers in this regard while the result of these meet-ups was kept away from the public. The suspense over whether MNS will join the Grand Alliance remains and is likely to conclude at the Gudi Padwa rally.

Recently, Shinde Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat also met Raj Thackeray. He had also said that he would roll out the red carpet for Thackeray in the Grand Alliance. But talks of participation in the grand alliance have suddenly stopped. North Indian voters will be upset if MNS is given a place in the Grand Alliance, so the discussion has stopped or the MNS's demand for two Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha has raised questions about the participation of the Grand Alliance. Raj Thackeray is likely to comment on this at the Gudi Padwa rally.



The MNS released a video teaser ahead of the Gudi Padwa rally. Raj Thackeray is narrating the video, "The last few weeks have been a lot of talk and debate about our party. I looked at it quietly. You, too, may have been left in a quandary by asking questions. But now it's time to talk about it all. It's time to tell you exactly what's happening, what's happening,"

Lok Sabha or Assembly polls?

With the seat-sharing of the Grand Alliance finalized the chances of MNS joining have now faded. Therefore, there is a debate on whether MNS will contest the Lok Sabha on its own or face direct elections in the Assembly without contesting the Lok Sabha.