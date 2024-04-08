Gudi Padwa 2024: Learn How To Make and Hoist a Gudi at Home

Gudi Padwa, the first day of the Hindu New Year, is tomorrow, April 9th. The festival is celebrated by hoisting a 'Gudi'. Let's know what the scriptures say about how to build it, how to worship it, and when to take it down, as well as what customs to follow on Gudi Padwa.

Chaitra Shuddh Pratipada is the first day of Shalivahan Shaka. On this day, all the men and women of the family should wake up in the morning and take a bath. The house should be cleaned beforehand. Rangoli is made outside the main entrance of the house. A garland of mango leaves and marigold flowers is tied to the door. The elder should worship the gods of the house. A stick of Valu needs to be bought the previous day and washed before tying a garland of washed and clean cloth and fragrant flower garland at its end and putting a silver gadu, loti, or small copper kalash on its top. The Gudi needs to be hoisted in the presence of all family members. In the Dharmashastra, this is referred to as Brahmadhwaj.

Then the Gudi needs to be worshipped. Parallely, a mixture of tender leaves of neem, pepper, gram dal, celery seeds, salt, etc. is prepared as Prasad and distributed among family members. Neem leaves are known to be healthy. Later, all the family members should go to the nearby Ram temple and have a hearty darshan of Lord Ramchandra. However, if one does not have access to the temple in the present situation, then one can bow down to the idol of Ram in the house. Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa. This Navratri is celebrated as the Navratri of the Goddess and Rama. Navratri ends on Ram Navami.

Buy a new almanac from the market the day before. It should be worshipped on Gudi Padwa, and its Varshaphal should be read in the presence of all the family members. In the afternoon, everyone should have a good meal together and spend the day happily. Before sunset, turmeric Kunku and Akshata (rice grains) should be offered to the Gudi, after which it can be lowered.