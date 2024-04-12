Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Likely to Campaign for Grand Alliance, Decision Tomorrow

Mumbai: After announcing his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strong leadership of the country at the Gudi Padwa rally, all eyes are now on whether Raj Thackeray will campaign for the Maha Yuti. Raj Thackeray will announce a decision in this regard soon, MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan has said.

BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said Raj supported the country's interest while Uddhav betrayed him for a ministerial berth. With Raj coming along, our strength has increased. He will soon campaign for the Grand Alliance, Shelar had commented.



Thackeray's support can garner a few more Marathi votes for the Grand Alliance. His ability to pull crowds can make a substantial difference in the voter dynamics.