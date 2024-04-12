Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mahayuti Seat Sharing Decision Is In It's Final Stage

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election is just a month away, and now BJP-NCP-Shinde Shiv Sena will be taking a final call on the most disputed seats. According to sources, Thane, Satara, and Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri seats will go to BJP. Four seats, namely Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, and Aurangabad, will be given to the Shinde group. The Ajit Pawar faction, which has so far given four seats namely Baramati, Shirur, Osmanabad, and Raigad, and has given one of its quota seats to Mahadev Jankar, has insisted on the Nashik seat, but Chief Minister Shinde is insisting on this seat, and it is likely to be accepted. Even the BJP has not given up its demand for Nashik seats. BJP leaders have prepared to take Nashik in exchange for these seats.

In Mumbai, Shindesena has so far won only one seat (South Central - Rahul Shewale). The Shinde sena is demanding that Gajanan Kirtikar be given the seat of Mumbai North-West or Mumbai South where he is currently the MP. Out of these two seats, the remaining one seat will be allotted to Shindesena, and two seats, namely Mumbai North-Central, will go to BJP. As the MNS has given its unconditional support to the Grand Alliance, the matter of giving them seats is now over.

Uddhav Sena is contesting four seats in Mahavikas Aghadi, while two seats have been allocated to Congress. It is understood that Shinde Sena is insisting that the BJP should accept this formula and allocate them two seats.

The BJP has already announced candidates for Mumbai North and North-East. Shinde sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that the seat distribution issue in the Grand Alliance has been resolved.