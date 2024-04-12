Every Vote Given To The Congress in the LS election Would Be a Vote for Economic Bankruptcy, Corruption, and Insecurity in the Country”: BS Yediyurappa

Voting for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections will lead to corruption. Former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa said that it will lead to insecurity in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, he said that every vote given to the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections would be a vote for economic bankruptcy, corruption, and insecurity in the country.

He said that Congress leaders have forgotten what is happening. Rahul's leadership has completely collapsed. Congress leaders are not saying his name. People have accused the Congress central government of not having reliable leadership. The BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. This state government is bankrupt. The former CM said that Congress leaders are in the illusion of getting public support, merely by misleading the people about the Central government's grants and creating a dispute over it. BJP is seeking votes by promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements. 7 crore new jobs have been created. In 2007 there were 5 crore MSMEs. Now in 2024 there is an increase of 6.3 crore MSMEs.

He mentioned that Congress was spreading slander that HAL will be closed. HAL today has got a work order of Rs 84,000 crore and talks are on towards obtaining a work order for Rs 50,000 crore, and in 2023-24 alone it has generated a record income of Rs 29,000 crore. "Will Rahul Gandhi, who had indulged in a misinformation campaign that HAL will be shut down, apologize now? Will DK Shiva kumar ensure that he apologizes," he asked.

People will outrightly reject the INDIA bloc which has raised the voices of dividing the country on the lines of language, caste and religion, he added.

Yediyurappa further said that during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi, a large number of jobs have been created and there have been many development projects, viz., free ration system, construction of Ram Mandir, number of Bhavishya Nidhi (PF) accounts, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Covid vaccination, Article 370 repeal, etc. From the construction of toilets to airports, there are achievements of the central government. He said that the BJP should not give false assurance like the Congress party, this time election is going to protect the country.

Yediyurappa said that under the PM Kisan Samman scheme, the Centre is giving Rs 6,000 per farmer every year, and that when he was the chief minister he started giving Rs 4,000 in addition to it, from the state government, but Congress on coming to power in Karnataka has stopped it. This shows that this government is bankrupt