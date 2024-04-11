Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seizes Opportunity After Mungantiwar's Remarks in Chandrapur Rally

Chandrapur: Sudhir Mungantiwar's remarks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally citing the example of brother-sister relationship over the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots have landed him in a lot of trouble. The Congress, seeing this unique opportunity, has started seeking votes based on this statement in its campaign. It remains to be seen whether voters in Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency convert the Congress campaign into votes or vote for the BJP.

Not only Chandrapur, Congress candidates from Wardha Lok Sabha constituency are also taking full advantage of this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Chandrapur on Monday. In this, Mungantiwar criticized the Congress by referring to the Sikh riots that took place during the Congress rule. In a verbal depiction of the riots, he accused the Congress of trying to "tarnish" the brother-sister relationship through its speeches. After the speech, some missed the opening speech and made a clip of the statement referring to the brother and sister and circulated it. Since then, verbal mudslinging has started on Mungantiwar and the atmosphere has heated up.

Complaint with Nagpur police

In this regard, Congress Gajraj Hatewar complained to Mungantiwar at Ganeshpeth police station on Tuesday. Senior police inspector Machhindra Pandit said the case has been forwarded to Chandrapur police.

Development issues secondary to the campaign

A statement by Mungantiwar has suddenly sidelined the issue of development from the Chandrapur constituency elections. The Congress has put all its machinery to work with full force to take this statement to every voter. On the other hand, the BJP is working on damage control. By circulating the full clip of the speech, efforts are on to recover from the controversial statement by raising the issue of development.