Maharashtra: Lover Kills Minor Girl Near Koyna Dam to Avoid Family Disputes; Accused Arrested

Satara: Shocking incident of crime has been reported in a village in Patan taluka, were minor girl got brutally murdered by her lover. Incident came to light on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 and police have arrested the accused. In August 2024, the accused had lured the victim and abducted her. However, the police investigation revealed that he had murdered the victim and buried her body because he was related to her, which would bring disrepute.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to having a love affair with the victim. Since he was related to her uncle, fearing disrepute, the accused strangled the girl to death near the Koyna dam on January 3, 2025 and buried her body in a pit. Thanenagar police laid a trap, caught him and handed him over to the Koyna Nagar police. The body was exhumed in the presence of a pancha and medical officers and handed over to the relatives.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Crime: Woman Stabbed to Death by Lover at Petrol Pump Near Ambikapur, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Assistant Police Inspector S. K. Olekar of Koynanagar Police Station, Police Sub-Inspector Shingade, Constable S. R. Oval, Ajit Shinde, Santosh Patankar, Santosh Gaikwad, Sabir Mulla, Mangesh Mahadik, Sunny Awate, Dheeraj Mahadik etc. did this. Police are conducting further investigation.